Frankfort – William “Henry” Phillips, 76, passed away December 18, 2021. A Military Honors Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tues. March 1, 2022, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

