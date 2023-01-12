LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William Jackson "Bubby" Bixler, 58, will be 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home. Bixler died Wednesday, Jan. 11.

To plant a tree in memory of William Bixler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

