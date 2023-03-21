Services for William Jennings, 87, husband of Joyce Jennings, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Jennings died passed Monday, March 20.

To plant a tree in memory of William Jennings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription