Services for William Jesse Whitehouse, 78, husband of Wanda, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. A gathering of family and friends will follow the funeral service until 3 p.m. Whitehouse died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of William Whitehouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription