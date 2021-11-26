A Celebration of Life for William L. “Bill” Parrent, 79, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Harrod Brothers. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Parrent died Friday.

