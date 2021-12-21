William Lee Carrier, age 80, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday. 

Lovingly known as “Willy Hop” to many, he was born in Frankfort on May 16, 1941, to the late William Carrier and Margie Mae Carrier and was raised by his grandmother, Nancy Ellen Carrier.

As a professional gambler, Willy enjoyed a good time, especially poker, karaoke, and women. Above all, he loved his family and especially his grandbabies. 

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey A. Carrier (Tonya Miley), Billy Carrier (Jamie), Adam Lee Freeman (Mary), Rhonda M. Swift (David), and Kim Osborne (Brian). He was also blessed with 12 siblings, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Lewis Carrier. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Carrier, Adam Lee Freeman, Anthony Purvis, Jessie C. Quire Jr., Ricky McDonald, and Tony Cummins. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrdobrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Carrier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription