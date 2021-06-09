William Oatts “Bill” McClure, age 72, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mary Weese officiating. 

William Oatts “Bill” McClure

Mr. McClure was born in Somerset, Kentucky, on August 6, 1948, to the late Joseph F. McClure and Anna Russell Oatts McClure.

He retired from the Kentucky State Government Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Mr. McClure was a member and Elder of Midway Presbyterian Church where he served on the Property Committee and enjoyed singing in the choir. A man with a talent for singing, he loved barbershop singing and sang with the Statesmen Quartet for many years.

In addition, he served on the Board of the Franklin County Council on Aging. In his spare time, he loved birdwatching and was an automobile enthusiast. He will be lovingly remembered for his handyman talents, always willing to work on and fix whatever was needed. 

He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Onedia Noel McClure; and by many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Russell McClure; sister-in-law, Sandra Kay Noel; and niece, Kaitlin A. Thomas. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church, the Capital City Activity Center, or Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

