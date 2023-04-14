LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William Oscar "Bill" Shifflet Sr., 76, will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Shifflet died Thursday, April 13.

