Memorial services for William P. “Bill” Hart, 75, Frankfort, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until service time. He died Thursday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

William P. Hart.jpg

William P. “Bill” Hart

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Bill was a U.S. Army veteran and the service director for Sun Time Pools, Lexington. He was a deacon emeritus and Sunday school teacher at Farmdale Baptist Church, and volunteered as a cook at ACCESS Men’s Shelter and Soup Kitchen with his church.

He was the son of Alma Doris Gieigel and William Frank Hart.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Todd Hart; four sons, Patrick Hart, Frankfort, Neil (Dee) Hart, London, Thomas and Jonathan (Sally) Hart, Frankfort; daughter, Kristen (Jay) Proctor, Lawrenceburg; brother, Neil (Sherrie) Hart, Texas; and sister, Dale (John) Brockmeyer, St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by a daughter-in-law, Amber Hart; and two sisters. 

Memorial contributions may be made to LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home for funeral expenses or Bluegrass Care Navigators. Please visit our website to leave messages of condolences. 

To plant a tree in memory of William Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription