William Patterson

William Stacy Patterson passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 at the age of 88.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Margaret; sons ,Graydon (Marianne) and William H.M. Patterson (Jane); and five grandchildren, Griffin Bakhaus Patterson, Maddox May Patterson, Elizabeth Graydon Patterson, Katherine May Patterson, and William Stacy Patterson II.
Bill was born to Ina May and Graydon Patterson in Salisbury, NC, on September 19, 1932. He attended local schools until 1946, after which he graduated from Fishburne Military School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Bill served as Chapter President of Delta Kappa Epsilon, and as a member of the Honor Council and other organizations. He served in the Army from 1954-1956, after which he joined the O.A. Bakhaus Organization, working in Colorado and Wyoming. The firm was then sold to Consolidated Freightways, after which Bill returned to Lexington.
Shortly thereafter, he assembled various coal companies that were eventually sold to Zapata Corp. Bill then took over management of Cumberland Surety and related entities. He served on the boards of the Bank of Commerce, First National Bank, and the Dupree Mutual Funds for 28 years.
Bill's civic involvement included the vestry of Walnut Hill Church, the Lexington Deaf Oral School, the Urban Renewal Agency, and Sayre School. He was also a member of the Keeneland Club and the Thoroughbred Club.
Throughout his life, Bill, with his wife and sons, owned, bred, and raced many thoroughbred horses. His greatest enjoyment was the annual family trip to the beach in South Carolina, which he hosted for over 50 years.
The family would like to acknowledge the special contributions and support of faithful friends Tony Elliott and Bill Adams.
Services include visitation on Tuesday, March 2, 4-6 p.m. at Milward's, 159 N. Broadway. A private family service will be held at a later time. Any memorials for Bill should be made to Old Friends Equine, 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, KY 40324, or the charity of your choice.
To share a remembrance of Mr. Patterson or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
