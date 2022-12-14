William Prather Curlin Jr.

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather William (Bill) Prather Curlin Jr., age 89 passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Midway, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Beth) of 63 years.
Bill was born November 30, 1933, to William and Margaret Curlin in Paducah, Kentucky. His family moved throughout his childhood while his father worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After the war they settled in Frankfort, Kentucky, where he graduated from Frankfort High School.
Bill served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War Era briefly. He then earned his undergraduate and law degree at the University of Kentucky. As an attorney, Bill worked for the Kentucky Revenue Department from 1962 to 1964. He then served as a member of the Kentucky General Assembly from 1968 to 1971.
In 1971, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Kentucky 6th district. Valuing his family above all else, in 1973 Bill chose to return to Frankfort to work as a “simple country lawyer” at Hazelrigg & Cox until his retirement in 2007.
In 1979, Bill and Beth bought a small farm in Woodford County, which allowed them to be more active in Beth’s love of horses and for Bill to become a “gentlemen farmer.” They were members of the Iroquois Hunt Club where Bill served as President.
Bill was a member of Keeneland and enjoyed entertaining friends with a day at the track. Golf was also a big part of Beth and Bill’s life, and they were life-long members of the Frankfort Country Club and The Honors Course in Tennessee. Bill and his son, Will, enjoyed bird and duck hunting with friends and family.
He loved travelling and was a life-long learner. This led Bill and Beth on many trips to Europe throughout his life. Bill was a lover of classical music and was a long-time supporter of the Lexington Philharmonic. At the end of his life, it was music that brought him the greatest joy.
Bill and Beth were members of the South Frankfort Presbyterian until they moved to Woodford County when they joined the New Union Christian Church. In his later years, he and Beth rejoined South Frankfort Presbyterian Church.
Bill was affectionately called “Bebo” by his family. He will be remembered as a generous and faithful husband, parent and grandparent.
Proceeded in death by his parents, his sister, Celeste Moore; and his grandson, Allen Williams, Bill is survived by his wife, Beth; his children, Will (Tammara Curlin), Caroline (Bryce Taylor), Margaret (Richard Burke) and Dorothy (Billy Mathews); as well as his nine grandchildren, Anna and Thomas Curlin; Celeste, Bethany and Rachel Taylor; William, Elizabeth and Philip Burke; and Hannah Williams.
Services will be held at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marian Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Remembrance Trust Fund, South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., Frankfort KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.