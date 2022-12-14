Beloved husband, father, and grandfather William (Bill) Prather Curlin Jr., age 89 passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Midway, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Beth) of 63 years. 

William Curlin Jr.jpeg

William Prather Curlin Jr.

Bill was born November 30, 1933, to William and Margaret Curlin in Paducah, Kentucky. His family moved throughout his childhood while his father worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After the war they settled in Frankfort, Kentucky, where he graduated from Frankfort High School.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription