Reverend William Raymond Jennings, “Billy Ray,” was born in Ashland, Kentucky, to William A. (Bill) and Mildred Belt Jennings on December 10, 1934. 

William R. "Billy Ray" Jennings

As a United Methodist clergy, he was well loved by all his congregations, including associate to his home church at Ashland First, Falmouth, Georgetown, Richmond, Lexington First, Frankfort First and Christ Church United Methodist in Louisville. 

He served on many district and conference committees, including Chairperson of the Board of Ordained Ministry.

Connie Lewis and Billy Ray married on Father’s Day, June 15, 1957.

Besides Connie, he is survived by daughters, Tonya (Paul Kenner), Frankfort, and Stephanie (Rick Reams), Lexington; and grandchildren, Raychel, Catelynn (Daniel Story), Jackson, Quentin, Jennings and Cameron; as well as great-granddaughter, Lydia. 

Billy Ray suffered a stroke in July, which led to declining health and his death on August 14, 2021. Well loved by many, his life will be celebrated on August 28 at noon at Southern Hills United Methodist with visitation 10 a.m.-noon at the church. 

To remember him, you are invited to share your time, talents, gifts, service, and witness by learning something new today, reading a good book and talking to someone about it, listen to the Bill Gaither Vocal Band and/or giving to the charity of your choice. 

Rev. Jennings’ favorite charities were his alma maters, Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, his church (Southern Hills UMC), and Bluegrass Navigators/Hospice. 

Billy Ray and family are thankful for the loving care given by Home Instead and the brief time with Hospice.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY, is handling arrangements.

