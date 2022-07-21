LAWRENCEBURG — No public services will be held for William Ralph “Bill” Nicholson, 73, husband of Linda Wessel Nicholson. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Nicholson died Wednesday, July 20, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.  

To plant a tree in memory of William Nicholson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription