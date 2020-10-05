Services for William Russell Smith, 76, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Smith died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of William Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

