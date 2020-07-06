Visitation for William S. Gulick, 71, husband of Sandra Dodd Gulick, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Rogers Funeral Home. Gulick died June 24.

To plant a tree in memory of William Gulick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

