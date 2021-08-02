William S. May, son of Betsy Simpson May and William H. May, died from complications of Parkinson’s disease on Friday, July 30, 2021. Will attended Woodberry Forest School and graduated from Frankfort High School, he also attended the University of Kentucky

William May Photo.jpg

William S. May

Will enjoyed for many years his work as president of Brighton Engineering. While at Brighton he was active in the development of the Two Creeks Residential Properties and Brighton Park Mall.

His love of sports included coaching his daughter Nan’s basketball team. He also was general manager of the Louisville Redbirds and owner of the Savannah Cardinals baseball team.

He is survived by wife, Karen; daughter, Nancy; son, William; grandchildren, Liam, Meredith and Quinn; sisters, Margaret May Patterson and Lissy May Plattner. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Dalton, Kellie Hargis, Denise May; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Will and Karen valued the company of their many friends and enjoyed spending time at the Frankfort Country Club and the horse races. The family wishes to express gratitude to the Frankfort Regional Hospital and Bluegrass Care Navigators for care provided.

Visitation will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2021. There will be a private graveside service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Common Good at 1015 N. Limestone, Lexington, KY 40505 or www.commongoodlex.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

