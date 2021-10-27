William “Sonny” Garland Moore Jr., age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Private services were held.

William "Sonny" Moore

Mr. Moore was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on January 9, 1937, to the late William Garland Moore and Hazel McClain Moore. He was a longtime member of North Fork Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his daughters, Janice Moore Lively (David) and Nancy Moore Reed (Jeff); grandchildren, McClain Reed, Danae Reed, and Melanie Tracy; and sister, Wanda Moore Lippert. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Janice Hawkins Moore; and daughter, Teresa Tracy.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

