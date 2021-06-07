William ‘Sonny’ Taylor

William Robert “Sonny” Taylor, age 74, passed away on May 26, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 6 p.m. with Rev. Les Whitlock and Rev. Ron Moore officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Sonny was born in Frankfort on May 31, 1947, to the late Frank Taylor, Jr., and Helen Elizabeth Fletcher Taylor. He worked as an independent contractor and loved to fix things. He will be lovingly remembered for his good and light spirited personality.

He is survived by his children, William Reed, Purnell Hogan, Mark Hogan, Keith Reed, Brian Reed, Debbie Wideman, Paula Smith, and Kim Hogan; sister, Mary Elizabeth “Woogic” Reed; and by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Taylor, III, Charles Edward “Cricket” Taylor, Michael Wayne Taylor, and Charlene “Dee Dee” Harvey.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

