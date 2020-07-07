LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William "Bill" Allen Stucker, 87, husband of Joyce Brown Stucker and father of Lynda Shearer, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Stucker died Monday in Harrodsburg.
