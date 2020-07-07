LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William "Bill" Allen Stucker, 87, husband of Joyce Brown Stucker and father of Lynda Shearer, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Stucker died Monday in Harrodsburg.

To plant a tree in memory of William Stucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription