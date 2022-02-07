Services for William T. “Bill” Barnes, 91, Frankfort, will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel. Visitation will be in the chapel at 9 -10 a.m.

Bill was born in Hinton, Scott County, Kentucky, and served his country in the United States Army. He taught for the Franklin County School system the year it opened eventually leaving to teach electronic engineering at Kentucky State University, where he remained for 17 years.

He also worked for Cawneer Co. Aircraft Builders. Bill was an original member of the BARF Club (those who know) and member of First Christian Church. Bill loved playing the piano and used his talent to entertain the residents at The Dominion.

His wife Priscilla Barnes survives.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, Steven Thomas Barnes; and parents, Bess Hill Rains and Thomas Alton Barnes.

Members of First Christian Church will serve as pallbearers.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church.

