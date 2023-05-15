Billy Bob Taylor never had a bad day in his life. He approached each sunrise with a positive outlook even on the dimmest of days, and lived out his passion ... a life surrounded by horses and horse folks and family and friends who were like-minded. He passed away from that life on May 9, 2023.

William Robert Taylor was born on November 26, 1940, to Dan Woodford Taylor and Mary Catherine Lannon Taylor at home on Green-Wilson Road in Frankfort, Kentucky. Horses carried him to Pennsylvania and around the globe, and his passion took him into the Standardbred business where he trained numerous successful winners at the tracks. He chose to spend his final years in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Service information

May 19
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 19, 2023
10:00AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
May 19
Life Celebration Service
Friday, May 19, 2023
11:30AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
May 19
Gathering
Friday, May 19, 2023
3:30PM
Stable Recovery House
Taylor Made Farm
Nicholasville, KY 40601
May 19
Visitation
Friday, May 19, 2023
10:30AM-11:30AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
May 19
Committal Service
Friday, May 19, 2023
1:30PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Rd
Nicholasville, KY 40356
