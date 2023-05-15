Billy Bob Taylor never had a bad day in his life. He approached each sunrise with a positive outlook even on the dimmest of days, and lived out his passion ... a life surrounded by horses and horse folks and family and friends who were like-minded. He passed away from that life on May 9, 2023.
William Robert Taylor was born on November 26, 1940, to Dan Woodford Taylor and Mary Catherine Lannon Taylor at home on Green-Wilson Road in Frankfort, Kentucky. Horses carried him to Pennsylvania and around the globe, and his passion took him into the Standardbred business where he trained numerous successful winners at the tracks. He chose to spend his final years in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Billy Bob served in Korea in the Army and was well-travelled, spending some time in both China and Japan. He worked at the Graterford Prison in Pennsylvania, where he developed their Mounted Patrol program, retiring after 10 years. During the 1980s, he was to be found at brother Joe Taylor and Sons family farm in Nicholasville, world-renowned Taylor Made Farm and Sales Agency.
Billy Bob and his constant travelling companion Jim Broder had some exciting trips in their retirement, traveling the Yangtse river in China and the Panama Canal and Founder's Day in Akron, Ohio, together.
For the last four years, Billy Bob served as Director of Education for the non-profit program “Horsesensing” based in Shelbyville, whose mission is teaching humans how to interact with horses and better care for themselves and those around them.
Billy Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mary Catherine Lannon Taylor; his brothers; Frank, Joseph Lannon and Ned Taylor; three sisters, Margaret Ratliff, Mary Dan Tinsley and Bernadine 'Pippi' Stahl; his first wife, Margaret 'Peggy' Samlock Taylor; his stepdaughter, Gwen Samlock McWilliams; his second wife, Judith Bridwell Franklin Taylor, mother of his two stepsons, Harris and Church Franklin.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheronlee Taylor Oescher; and two granddaughters, Allison Taylor Oescher and Olivia Grace Oescher, of Boyerstown, Pennsylvania; a sister, Lucy Gentry Taylor Easley of Shelbyville; and his ex-wife, Nancy Ogden. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Willie” to his 52 nephews and nieces, but will always be remembered by all as “Billy Bob.”
He leaves behind many friends both on and off the racetrack, including his companion Aggie Massie of Shelbyville.
A brief Mass will take place at Rogers Funeral Home on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m., followed by visitation at 10:30 a.m. and a celebration of life service at 11:30 a.m.. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The family will then host a gathering at 3:30 p.m. at the Stable Recovery House at Taylor Made Farm in Nicholasville.
Pallbearers will be Marshall Taylor, Steve Lyons, David Easley and Robby Bath.
