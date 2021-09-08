WASHINGTON, D.C. — William Thomas Judy Jr., 83, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Capital Caring Hospice in Washington, D.C.

Tom was born in Frankfort, Ky., on February 26, 1938 to William Thomas Judy Sr. and Veronica Ficke Judy and was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Ronald and Michael Judy.

Tom is survived by Bob Stana, his spouse of 39 years; brothers, Donald (Ann) and Stephen (Karen); sister-in-law, Lois Judy; 11 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Tom graduated from Good Shepherd High School, Frankfort, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, and earned a Master of Arts in Education from Catholic University, Washington, D.C.

Tom was commissioned a ROTC Second Lieutenant and an Air Force Captain, with service in Ethopia. He retired from teaching after 25 years and was employed as an evaluation consultant for an international aid-to-education company. Avid art collectors, Tom and Bob committed their collection to the National Gallery of Art.

Celebration of life events will occur at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a favorite charity.

To plant a tree in memory of William Judy, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription