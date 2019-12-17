William Thomas Mathews, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Scott Rollins officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Mr. Mathews was born in Frankfort on Oct. 11, 1930, to the late Anderson Darrell “A.D.” and Lottie Jewell Mathews. He retired from IBM after 35 years of service as a systems analyst. After retirement, he enjoyed working at Keeneland as an usher and as a doorkeeper for the Kentucky State Senate. He was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a member of Highland Christian Church, Hiram Lodge No. 4 F&AM, American Legion, and enjoyed spending time at the VFW Post 4075.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean Evelyn Casey Mathews; children, Marcelyn Mathews and Tom Mathews (Debbie); by several nieces and nephews, and his beloved Siamese cat, Buddy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eight siblings.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Highland Christian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.