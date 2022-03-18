No services for William Thomas "Tom" Fallis, 75, are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Fallis died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of William Fallis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

