William Thomas “Tommy” Hockensmith Sr., 78, husband of Mary Hockensmith, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. A native of Frankfort, he was born on April 7, 1944, to the late Jerry Thomas and Grace Dunn Hockensmith.

Tommy Hockensmith.jpg

William Thomas “Tommy” Hockensmith Sr.,

Tommy was the owner of Hockensmith Septic Systems, tobacco farmer and a stone mason. He also worked at Kroger for 12 years. Tommy was an ordained minister and a member of Journey Church.  

In addition to his wife of 35 years, he is survived by his children, Tommy (Kim) Hockensmith Jr., Lawrenceburg, Donna (Mike) Sims, Frankfort, Tonia (Dale) Hickman, Frankfort, Toma Hockensmith, Lawrenceburg; his sisters, Geraldine Sanderson, Frankfort, and Phyllis Wood, Frankfort; his grandchildren, Shawn (Heather) Brown, Britney (Scott) Spicer, Michelle (Mark) Evans, Miranda (Herman) Young, Drew (Anna) Hockensmith, Jerry (Bethany) Hockensmith, Kasey (Erica) Ciresi, Kodey Hickman, and Luke Hockensmith; 11 great grandchildren; two special nephews, Joe Sanderson and Paul Edwards; along with numerous family members and close friends that meant a lot to Tommy and the family.  

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Hockensmith.  

Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at The Journey on Leestown Road with Gary Brown, David Smith, and Ed Nichols officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at The Journey on Leestown Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Daphne’s Legacy Foundation. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription