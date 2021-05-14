William Todd O’Nan, age 49, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. 

Todd was born in Frankfort on October 27, 1971, to William Robert O’Nan and Paula Jane Poynter O’Nan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Shelby Lynne Hicks (DeRon) and Billy Todd O’Nan; sister, Amy O’Nan; grandchildren, William, Alan, and Leiana O’Nan, and Davis Hicks; and by a nephew, William Coleman O’Nan. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

