William Baldy Ballard.jpg

William W. "Baldy" Ballard, Jr.

William Watson “Baldy” Ballard Jr., age 93, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Tony Elam officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Lovingly known as “Baldy” to many, he was born in Monterey, Kentucky, on August 9, 1927, to the late William Watson Ballard Sr., and Edna Smith Ballard.

Mr. Ballard retired from Claxon Trucking after working 40 years as a truck driver. Following retirement, he served Franklin County as a Deputy Sheriff under Sheriff Ted Collins for 13 years.

As an honorary lifetime member of the Frankfort Boat Club, Baldy loved time spent boating on the Kentucky River. He took pride in taking care of his yard.

Amongst all, he mostly loved being with his family and loved his grandchildren dearly. 

He is survived by his children, Larry J. Ballard (Doris) and Phyllis Anderson (Raymond); grandchildren, Beth Harrod (Jeff), Charles Ballard (Krista), Kim Haydon (Steven Turner), and Cindy Franklin; great-grandchildren, Becca Schell (Chase), Jenna Burke (Cody), Jake Harrod, Johnathan Ballard, Christopher Franklin, Haley Franklin, Gracie Turner and Bethany Turner; and by two great-great-grandchildren, Lukas Wade Ballard and Gunner Franklin. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ethaniel Farris Ballard; and by his siblings, Mary Florence, Juanita, James, Walter, Gertrude, Louise, and Jean Doris. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

