William W. “Skeeter” Waits, 54, of Decatur, Illinois, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Skeeter was born in Carrollton, Kentucky, on November 23, 1965. He was the son of the late Roy William Waits of Frankfort. 

William W. “Skeeter” Waits

He was a 1984 graduate of Shelby County High School and was employed at Sodexomagic at ADM Corporate Office Dining.

Will is survived by his three daughters, Michelle Hancock, Tabatha Sue Waits Efird and Christian Waits Starling; and nine grandchildren, all of South Carolina. His surviving Kentucky family include his mothers, Dottie (Stout) Dare and Cynthia Dare, of Smithfield; sister, Christina Druin; and brothers, Patrick Waits and Bo Dickey. Skeeter will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memorial Celebration of Life Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. William will rest in New Castle Cemetery.

