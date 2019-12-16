William W. “Skeeter” Waits, 54, of Decatur, Illinois, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Skeeter was born in Carrollton, Kentucky, on Nov. 23, 1965. He was the son of the late Roy William Waits of Frankfort. He was a 1984 graduate of Shelby County High School. He currently was employed at Sodexomagic at ADM Corporate Office Dining.
William is survived by his three daughters, Michelle Hancock, Tabatha Sue Waits and Christian Waits; and nine grandchildren all of South Carolina.
His surviving Kentucky family includes his mothers, Dottie (Stout) and Cynthia Dare of Smithfield; sister, Christina Druin and brothers, Patrick Waits and Bo Dickey.
Skeeter will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memorial services will be in Spring of 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home and followed by a graveside in New Castle Cemetery.