LAWRENCEBURG – Services for William Warren “Bub” Hyatt, 94, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Hyatt died Sunday at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.  

To plant a tree in memory of William Hyatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

