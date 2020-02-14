William Hershel Watson, 71, of Crab Orchard, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home. Hershel was born in Lincoln County, Kentucky, on Sept. 9, 1948, to the late Leslie and Jewell (Brown) Watson. He graduated from Crab Orchard High School in 1966 and Eastern Kentucky University in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in horticulture. He also studied master's level courses at Kentucky State University.
Hershel owned and operated Garden Land greenhouses in Frankfort in the 1970s and later worked with the Kentucky State Department of Natural Resources as a civil and environmental engineer. In 1984, he joined the Baker Engineering firm in Frankfort. He retired to Lincoln County, Kentucky, in 1997 where he founded Watson Charolais cattle farm and also worked for the United States Postal Services as a mail carrier in Crab Orchard until 2008.
He was a member of the Mt. Zion Church of Christ and various civic organizations including American International Charolais Association, Kentucky Cattlemen's Association, Future Farmers of America, 4-H, National Rifle Association, The National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association and Wildlife Conservation Society. Hershel loved nature and being outdoors, and was known for his great sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, farming, and raising cattle and miniature horses.
Survivors include his three children, Heather Lorraine Watson, of Lexington, William Heath Watson, of Lexington, and Nathan Patrick Watson, of Frankfort; a brother, Daryl Watson and wife, Helen, of Crab Orchard; 10 grandchildren who thought of him as "Papaw," Danielle and Brett Underwood, Hailey, Ashley, Taylor, Morgan, Kalyn, Clayton, Kandice and Lincoln Caudill; three great-grandchildren, Natalie Underwood, Londyn Cook and Tolsen Caudill; three nephews, Jason, Kevin and Derek Watson; ex-wife, Irene (Blanton) Watson, and special friend, Edna House.
In addition to his parents, Hershel was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Dale Watson.
Pallbearers are Derek Watson, Randy Brown, Gary Brown, Scott Trent, Tim Smith and Chad Smith.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at McKnight Funeral Home
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at McKnight Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Thad Eubank officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Hershel's family asks that you please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society or National Parkinson's Foundation or lend a helping hand to someone in need in your community.
