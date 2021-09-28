William Wesley Hamilton, 57, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born in Midway, Kentucky, on April 30, 1964, to the late Kirby Smith Hamilton and Barbara Irene Ingram Hamilton.

William Hamilton Pic.jpg

William Wesley Hamilton

He is survived by his siblings, Ellen Wagner, Frankfort, Kirby (Linda) Hamilton, Frankfort, Mildred Childers, Nicholasville, Phyllis Hay, Frankfort, Roy Hamilton, Lawrenceburg, and Mike (Tonia) Hamilton, Frankfort.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hamilton.

Wes loved his family, his church, reading the newspaper, and writing to his friends and relatives. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Until we meet again on heavens shores. We love you.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Family will be serving as casketbearers.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription