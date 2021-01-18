LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William White, 93, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. White died Saturday.
