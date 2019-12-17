No services are planned for William “Willie” Choate, 64. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Choate died Dec. 11.

To plant a tree in memory of William Choate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

