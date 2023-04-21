Williams “Bill” H. Leach, 71, died suddenly on April 18 at Baptist Hospital, Louisville. Bill’s career was spent in state government, retiring in 2012 from the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky.

Since his retirement, Bill spent much of his time traveling and watching whatever athletic event happened to be playing. Bill was a graduate of Franklin County High School and Western Kentucky University.

To plant a tree in memory of Williams Leach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

