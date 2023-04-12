Services for Willie G. Ponds, 77, will be noon Saturday, April 22, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, April 22, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Ponds died April 7.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Ponds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

