Services for Willie G. Ponds, 77, will be noon Saturday, April 22, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, April 22, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Ponds died April 7.
