LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Willis Alfred Hawkins Sr., 84, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Glensboro Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hawkins died Monday at U.K. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. 

