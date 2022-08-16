Services for Willis Randall Bowman, 53, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Bowman died Tuesday, Aug. 16. 

