Wilma Jean Lewis Adkins, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at Arthur Lewis Cemetery at 3 p.m. in West Liberty, Kentucky, with Rev. Phillip Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday. 

Wilma Adkins pic.jpeg

Wilma Adkins

Ms. Adkins was born in West Liberty, Kentucky, on October 9, 1954. She graduated from Morgan County High School in 1972. She retired after a wonderful career as a secretary at Jim Beam where she served 18 years and made many wonderful friendships while there.

