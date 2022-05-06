Wilma Bruce Wade Morris, 79, passed away on May 5, 2022. She was a graduate of Midway College and was retired from the State of Kentucky. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.  

She is preceded in death by parents, William Bruce Wade and Norma Garver (Toy) Shafter; sisters, Cara and Perry; and brother, Robert.

Wilma Morris Pic.jpeg

Wilma Bruce Wade Morris

She is survived by daughters, Audra Morris, Frankfort, and Sonja (Charles) Caywood, Georgetown; son, Wade (Lea) Morris, Frankfort; brothers and sisters, Bill (Joan) Wade, Wyoming, David (Joanna) Wade, Tennessee, Lafe (Kim) Wade, North Carolina, Becky Wright, Ohio, Bill Jr. (Carole Jordan), South Carolina and Peggy Wade, Kentucky; grandchildren, Adam, Rusty, Tamii, Kenlea, Laeken, and Kaelen; and great-grandchild, Lycia.  

A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Clark Legacy Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription