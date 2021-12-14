Funeral services for Wilma Frances Barath, Frankfort, will be held noon Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. to service time. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Louisville.

Barath.jpeg

Wilma Frances Barath

Wilma passed from this earth on December 10, 2021, at the age of 99 years old. She was born in the small town of Booneville, Kentucky, and grew up in Berea. She went to Berea College, where she met and married the love of her life, John Barath Jr.

For all of her 99 years, her life reflected her love and care for her family and the Lord, being active in many church activities and always supportive of her family. She enjoyed helping with church bazaars, the church garden, teaching the Women’s circle and Sunday school.

She taught elementary school in Louisville for 13 years, and later volunteered at the Thorn Hill Education Center tutoring students. She enjoyed reading, art and painting. She lived for the times she could spend with her daughters, and their families, always supporting and encouraging them throughout their lives, to the end of her life.

She was the daughter of Beulah Hammond and Hubert Wilson.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Lynn (Norman) Sims, Springfield, Illinois, Diane (Jeff) Pratt, Frankfort; grandchildren, Amy (Patrick) Barry, Shela (Benjamin Gold) Sims, Chase (Christine Harris) Pratt and Cody Pratt; and two great-grandchildren.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription