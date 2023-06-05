LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Wilma Francis Burge Purvis, 93, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Purvis died Friday, June 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Purvis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

