SHELBYVILLE — Services for Wilma J. Ross, 81, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, P.O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Ross died Saturday, Dec. 3.

