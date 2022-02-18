Services for Wilma Jo Crump Groce, 63, widow of Perry Wayne Groce, will be planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Groce died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Groce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription