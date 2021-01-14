Wilma Replogle Scruggs

Wilma Sue Replogle Scruggs, 95, passed away at her home in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Jan. 12, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 13, 1925, in Jackson, Tennessee, to the late Herbert H. Replogle Sr. and the late Mary Elizabeth Cash Replogle.
Wilma attended West Tennessee Business College in Jackson, Tennessee, where she acquired the skills of dictation, shorthand and accounting. She could type 120 words per minute.
These skills helped her be successful in her professional career working for the Washington County Board of Education, as well as her many years of service with the Kentucky Department of Education. She retired from Kentucky state government after over 20 years of service.
People that knew Wilma say she had a warm, welcoming personality. She made you feel like you had been friends your entire life.
She loved spending time with her family, especially during the Kentucky Derby and Keeneland festivities.
Wilma was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Frankfort.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 42 years, William “Bill” Scruggs; her daughter, Brenda Scruggs; her granddaughter, Daphne Scruggs Fields; sisters, Helen Fairchild, Virginia Smith and Joyce Jones; and brother, Herbert Replogle Jr.
Wilma is survived by her son, William “Bobby” Scruggs Jr. and his wife Sharon of Frankfort, Kentucky; grandson, William “Robert” Scruggs III and his wife Tammy of Frankfort, Kentucky; two great-grandsons, George and John Robert Fields of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; sister, Nancy Barnes and her husband Jimmy of Jackson, Tennessee; brother, Jerry Replogle and his wife Nancy of Salisbury, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Vernie Royalty of Willisburg, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many special friends.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a small closed service will be held at Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Rev. Richard Summers will officiate. She will be interred at the Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg, Kentucky.
Pallbearers, including honorary pallbearers, will be Brett Mills, Mickey Mills, Joe Sanderson, Billy Monroe, Jesse Arnold, Ed Scruggs, Robert Scruggs, John Fields, George Fields, John Robert Fields, Lewis Wilson and Reed Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Daphne’s Legacy Inc., 494 Waddy Road, Waddy, KY 40076 or to First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
