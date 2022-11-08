LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Wilmond Earl Ashby Jr., 76, will 1 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Ashby died Monday, Nov. 7.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilmond Ashby, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription