Winford Frances “Fran” Crace Salyers, age 72, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021.Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. at Frankfort Cemetery on Friday, February 12, 2021. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021. 

Mrs. Salyers was born in Lexington on December 24, 1948, to the late Winford Whitt Crace and Mildred Frances Starnes Crace. She retired after serving 27 years as a teacher and after seven years with the Kentucky Department of Education. Mrs. Salyers was currently serving as an advisor for Eastern Kentucky University. She served as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Middle School Association and the President of the Board of National Middle School Association. 

She is survived by her son, Whit Salyers, Campbellsville; daughter-in-law, Kelley Richardson Salyers; brother, Bill (Akay) Crace, Lexington; sister-in-law, Linda Crace; and grandsons, Hunter Ingram, William Salyers and Aidan Salyers. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Blackburn Salyers and brother, John Lee Crace. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Association for Middle Level Education, www.amle.org/amle-foundation-fund/ or Stand Up to Cancer, www.standuptocancer.org

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription