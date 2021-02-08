Winford Frances “Fran” Crace Salyers, age 72, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021.Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. at Frankfort Cemetery on Friday, February 12, 2021. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Mrs. Salyers was born in Lexington on December 24, 1948, to the late Winford Whitt Crace and Mildred Frances Starnes Crace. She retired after serving 27 years as a teacher and after seven years with the Kentucky Department of Education. Mrs. Salyers was currently serving as an advisor for Eastern Kentucky University. She served as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Middle School Association and the President of the Board of National Middle School Association.
She is survived by her son, Whit Salyers, Campbellsville; daughter-in-law, Kelley Richardson Salyers; brother, Bill (Akay) Crace, Lexington; sister-in-law, Linda Crace; and grandsons, Hunter Ingram, William Salyers and Aidan Salyers. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Blackburn Salyers and brother, John Lee Crace.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Association for Middle Level Education, www.amle.org/amle-foundation-fund/ or Stand Up to Cancer, www.standuptocancer.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.