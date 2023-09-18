Winfrey Porter Blackburn Jr., of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at 84 years old on September 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living a fully-engaged life, with originality, spirituality, gratitude and generosity, a strong sense of service, and devotion to his family.
Winfrey was a true “Renaissance” man and leader in his community. A trial lawyer with a broad defense practice, he built his highly respected career on excellence, good judgement, and mentoring. After many years at Stites and Harbison, serving as senior partner and mentor to numerous young attorneys, Winfrey founded his own law firm in 1995, now known as Blackburn Domene & Burchett.
Winfrey championed urban development and the arts in downtown Louisville through lifelong service. He served as vice president of the Main Street Association and held board memberships at LCA, Inc., Actors Theatre, Mary Anderson Center/Winfrey Blackburn Fine Arts Gallery and the Louisville Bach Society. The interfaith, community-based rally that Winfrey planned and executed in 1987 played a decisive role influencing the Presbyterian Church (USA) to relocate its headquarters to Louisville, jumpstarting a rejuvenation of Main Street.
Former member and vestryman of St. Francis in the Fields, Winfrey maintained active memberships at Calvary Episcopal Louisville, where he also served on the vestry, and at Church of the Ascension in Frankfort, where he led the project to replace its long-missing steeple and self-published a brief history on its stained glass.
An accomplished pianist, Winfrey acted on his belief that art enriches community by accompanying numerous soloists throughout his life, serving four years as organist at Church of Our Savior in Charlottesville and donating the proceeds from his self-produced CDs to the Calvary-Engelhard Violin School, which he co-founded. Winfrey was also a serious student of creative writing. He co-authored three award-winning books on Kentucky architecture and authored several beloved children’s books.
An incomparable host, Winfrey treasured his unique Stratton Hammon home, furnishing it with a gifted eye for design, eclectic art, commissions by local sculptors and beautiful gardens featured in the Courier Journal and on the Kilgore Home and Garden Tour. His generous spirit further touched many friends invited to stay in his fabulous apartment in San Francisco.
Winfrey was a natural mentor, a lifelong learner and a devoted father and grandfather. He obtained both his BA in English and JD from the University of Virginia, where he served as UVA Magazine editor and had the distinct honor of living on the Lawn both as an undergraduate and graduate student. During this time, he was most proud to earn admission into the Raven Society and Phi Beta Kappa. Ever the storyteller, Winfrey regaled his daughters, grandchildren and friends with stories (lessons) in history, astronomy and the natural sciences.
Winfrey is survived by his ex-wife, Joy S. Blackburn; daughters, Laura Porter Blackburn (Gionatan Surrenti) and Elizabeth Blackburn Walden (Joe Walden); and four adored grandchildren, Maya and Mattia Surrenti, and Piper and Luke Walden.
Services will be held in Louisville at Calvary Episcopal Church, 821 S. Fourth St., on Friday, September 22, visitation from 3-5 p.m. followed by a 5 p.m. memorial service and reception; and in Frankfort at Church of the Ascension, 311 Washington St., on Saturday, September 23, memorial service at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside committal at 11 a.m. at Frankfort Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Calvary Episcopal Church, Calvary-Engelhard Violin School or Church of the Ascension, Frankfort.
