Winfrey Porter Blackburn Jr., of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at 84 years old on September 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living a fully-engaged life, with originality, spirituality, gratitude and generosity, a strong sense of service, and devotion to his family.  

Winfrey Porter Blackburn Jr.jpg

Winfrey Porter Blackburn Jr.

Winfrey was a true “Renaissance” man and leader in his community. A trial lawyer with a broad defense practice, he built his highly respected career on excellence, good judgement, and mentoring. After many years at Stites and Harbison, serving as senior partner and mentor to numerous young attorneys, Winfrey founded his own law firm in 1995, now known as Blackburn Domene & Burchett. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription