Services for Winifred "Winnie" Zimmerman, 81, wife of the late Jesse Arthur Zimmerman Jr., will be private. She passed away Saturday. Online Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Winifred Zimmerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

