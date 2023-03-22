Winona Fletcher

Dr. Winona Lee Fletcher of Ellicott City, Maryland, formerly of Frankfort, passed away on March 13, 2023.
Winona (Wy) was born on November 25, 1926, to the late Rev. Henry Franklin Lee and Sarah Lownes Lee in Hamlet, North Carolina. She was the youngest of 14 siblings all of whom predeceased her.
She attended Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. She went on to graduate from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. She earned a master’s degree in theatre from the University of Iowa and later a Ph.D. in theater at Indiana University.
In 1951, she began her career at Kentucky State College and met Joseph G. Fletcher, Jr. who was a professor of English and head basketball coach. They married in 1952 and had one daughter, Betty.
She was an active member of the Frankfort community and St. John’s AME Church. She was involved with others in researching and preserving the history of the church and the Black community of Frankfort. Since college she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. The friendships she developed in her neighborhood and through her activities lasted a lifetime.
Winona was on the faculty at KSU leading the program in theater for over 20 years. Around the time of her husband’s retirement in 1978 she accepted an invitation to join the faculty of Indiana University with a joint appointment in the theatre department and Afro-American Studies.
During her 20-year tenure at Indiana University she was also appointed as the Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. In her career as an educator, she cherished her relationships with students. There were many students who valued her as a teacher, mentor and “second mom.”
Winona was a pioneer in the research, development, and teaching of Black theatre and drama and received many accolades and honors for her accomplishments and involvement in professional organizations.
In her later years she moved her home from Frankfort to Ellicott City, Maryland, to a retirement community down the street from her family. One of the joys of her life was having a close relationship with her granddaughter, Olivia.
She is survived by her daughter, Betty Fletcher; and son-in-law, Norman Baylor of Ellicott City, Maryland; and granddaughter, Olivia Baylor of Glendale, California. As the youngest of a large family, she leaves many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Winona will be interred in the Frankfort Cemetery next to her husband of 40 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to a charity of your choice. To write online condolences and to view her full obituary, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.