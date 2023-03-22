Dr. Winona Lee Fletcher of Ellicott City, Maryland, formerly of Frankfort, passed away on March 13, 2023.

Winona (Wy) was born on November 25, 1926, to the late Rev. Henry Franklin Lee and Sarah Lownes Lee in Hamlet, North Carolina. She was the youngest of 14 siblings all of whom predeceased her.

Winona Fletcher .jpeg

Winona Fletcher

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription